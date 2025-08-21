Iran, E3 FMs to consult on snapback mechanism Friday

Laura Rozen, who has been a diplomatic correspondent for Al-Monitor, and a foreign policy reporter for Politico reported on Thursday evening, citing her diplomatic sources, that the foreign ministers from the three European countries, Britain, France, and Germany (known as the European Troika), had decided to hold telephone consultations with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday.

She wrote in a post on her X account that " New on Iran: Informed source tells me that: the E3 foreign ministers will jointly hold a phone conversation with Iran FM Araghchi tomorrow regarding the snapback mechanism."

According to Rosen, moreover, a delegation from Iran is also scheduled to travel to Vienna on Friday to meet with the International Atomic Energy Agency officials.

MNA