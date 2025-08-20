Iran’s direct channels with Europe remain open

An informed source told Tasnim that no date has yet been set for the next round of negotiations between Iran and Europe, but Iran’s communication with the three European states remains open and direct, with both sides exchanging messages on a continuous basis.

He added that consultations and discussions are still ongoing regarding the possible activation of the snapback mechanism, and it is too early to say what decision the Europeans will ultimately take.

The source stressed that from Iran’s perspective, the Europeans have no right to invoke the snapback mechanism.

On Monday, Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that according to the logic of the JCPOA, in exchange for the lifting of unfair sanctions by the US and European countries, Iran had taken a series of voluntary steps—for example, regarding enrichment level limits or other matters related to the use of different machines. "Therefore, accepting certain limitations on Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief is not new," he said.

"We have stated that to provide assurance about the peaceful nature of our nuclear program, we are ready to take a set of measures, provided the unjust sanctions are lifted," he stressed.

He said that the three European countries are in contact with the Iranian said that Tehran does not rule out the possibility of holding another round of talks, but no decision has been made on this matter at this point.

MNA/