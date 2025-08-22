Europe would waste its last card if it triggers "snapback"

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister and Head of the Center for Political and International Studies at Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the comments in a recent interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"Activating the snapback would waste Europe’s last card," the diplomat said, adding that, The Europeans have lost their potential to mediate and further pressure is a mistake."

The former Iranian foreign ministry spokesman also said that any future negotiations will be accompanied by military readiness on the part of Iran because Tehran does not trust Washington, who attacked Iran amid the sprong Omani-mediated talks.

He stressed that Iran will keep its fingers on the trigger in the case negotiations are resumed.

"A return to dialogue is only possible when the negotiations are results-oriented and hostilities are ceased," the diplomat said.

"A large part of Israel’s actions is intelligence warfare," he also noted elsewhere in the interview.

According to Khatibzadeh, Iran will not be an exception to international law," adding that "the right to enrich uranium is not up for negotiations."

