Iran, E3 FMs to hold phone call on snapback mechanism: spox

Regarding the latest situation of Iran-Europe negotiations on the nuclear issue, Esmaeil Baghaei stated in a statement on Friday that, “Based on the coordination made, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and foreign ministers of France, Britain, Germany, and EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas will hold a telephone conversation on Friday to discuss issues related to the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.”

According to him, foreign ministers of Iran and the European troika will discuss the nuclear issue and Iran's demands, especially regarding the lifting of oppressive sanctions imposed against Iran, as well as the need for the other parties to be held to account for the criminal attacks carried out by US against Iran's nuclear facilities.

Prior to this, Amercian journalist Laura Rozen reported on Thursday evening that the foreign ministers from the three European countries, Britain, France, and Germany (known as the European Troika), had decided to hold telephone consultations with Araghchi on Friday.

She wrote in a post on her X account that " New on Iran: Informed source tells me that: the E3 foreign ministers will jointly hold a phone conversation with Iran FM Araghchi tomorrow regarding the snapback mechanism."

