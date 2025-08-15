The Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations, in a note to the UN Security Council, has formally rejected a push by Germany, France, and the U.K. to trigger the snapback mechanism and reinstate UN sanctions against Iran, calling the effort "illegitimate," "ineffective," and "harmful" to diplomatic efforts.

Iran has fulfilled all of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). However, the United States and European countries not only failed to fulfill their commitments, the most important of which was the lifting of sanctions. The United States not only withdrew from the agreement in 2018 but also forced other countries to comply with the ever-increasing U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The snapback mechanism, embedded in UN Resolution 2231, allows participants of the JCPOA to restore sanctions if Iran violates the deal. The Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations, in a note to the Security Council, argues that European powers failed to follow dispute resolution procedures and shares blame for undermining the agreement after the U.S. withdrawal in 2018.

RHM/