Qatar confirms Hamas ‘positive’ response to Gaza ceasefire

Qatar, with Egypt and the United States, has been engaged in mediation for a ceasefire throughout the 22-month Israeli genocidal war in Gaza, but apart from two short-lived truces, the talks have failed to stop the fighting, as Tel Aviv kept adding new demands that sabotaged the deal.

Hopes for a deal were rekindled on Monday after Hamas said it had accepted a new proposal following a push by Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo.

The previous round of mediation for a deal in Doha broke down in July, with Israel rejecting Hamas amendments, which sought to guarantee an end to the war on the Palestinian Strip.

"We cannot make any claims that a breakthrough has been made. But we do believe it is a positive point," Ansari added.

"We are at a decisive humanitarian moment. If we don't reach a deal now, we will face a humanitarian catastrophe that will make all those that preceded it pale in comparison," the spokesman added.

Negotiations in recent months have focused on a framework for an initial 60-day truce and the staggered release of Israelis held in Gaza, which was first proposed by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Ansari confirmed the current proposal included the two-month truce as well as provisions to allow for the entry of aid.

Under the terms, 10 Israelis held alive and the remains of 18 out of 36 confirmed dead would be released in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.

Israeli forces would also reposition closer to Gaza’s border to allow humanitarian aid to enter, while negotiations would begin immediately on a broader agreement.

