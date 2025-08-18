Iran prioritizes enhancing ties with neighbors: Pezeshkian

He made the remarks at Tehran Mehrabad Airport on Monday ahead of his departure to Armenia and Belarus, where he stressed that his administration is seeking to promote relations with neighbors.

Based on the general policies of the country and the viewpoint of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Iran’s neighbors are a priority for establishing and developing relations, he underlined.

Turning to Iran’s relations with Armenia, Pezeshkian stated that Iran has a long-standing and strategic relationship with neighboring and friendly country, and has always tried to maintain good relations with each other on social, political, economic, and cultural fields.

President Pezeshkian noted that, he will hold talks with Armenian officials regarding the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) during the visit.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian pointed to his trip to Belarus and termed relations between Tehran and Mink in many social, economic, cultural and scientific issues ‘excellent’.

Iran and Belarus have high potentials to enhance their relations in all fields, he emphasized.

Belarus has defended the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in most international forums, including condemning Israeli attacks against Iran and also regarding the war on Gaza, he said, stressing that Iran can [develop] its relations with like-minded countries such as Belarus.

On Monday, President Pezeshkian was seen off by First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref and several officials.

During this visit, President Pezeshkian will be welcomed by Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan upon his arrival.

MA/6563861