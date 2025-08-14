Israeli drone strike kills one person in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said on Wednesday that one person was killed in the Israeli attack that targeted a car in the town of Haddatha in Nabatieh Governorate.

The Israeli drone fired two missiles at the vehicle on the road connecting Haddatha to the town of Haris, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the health ministry announced that two people were injured in an Israeli drone strike on a motorcycle in the town of Zibqin in Lebanon’s South Governorate.

Israel launched its aggression against Lebanon in October 2023 in response to Hezbollah’s pro-Palestinian airstrikes against the occupied territories.

The regime, however, agreed to the truce deal after failing to stop the resistance operations and cripple Hezbollah as it had sought.

Since the ceasefire began on November 27, 2024, Israel has carried out near-daily strikes on Lebanon and violated the country's sovereignty more than 3,500 times.

The Tel Aviv regime also keeps occupying five strategic points in southern Lebanon that provide a commanding view of the area and a superior firing position.

