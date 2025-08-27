Iran's stance on the Caucasus region completely reasonable

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in an interview, referred to the stance of Iran’s president regarding the South Caucasus developments, saying that the position of the Iranian president is completely logical on this matter.

Iran's stance on the developments in the Caucasus is quite reasonable and based on the fact that the Zangezur Corridor is by no means a threat to Iran.

"With respect to the official position of Iran toward the new development, we consider it very reasonable and very positive. When I say official position, I mean the position of the president and the Foreign Minister," said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Al-Arabiya TV channel, APA reports.

He added that there have been many rumors in certain media outlets and websites about Azerbaijan’s alleged plans to occupy Zangezur and cut the border between Iran and Armenia. “This is completely false. We have no such intention,” Aliyev stressed.

