Iran, Armenia to hold high-level meeting tomorrow

Speaking in a presser on Monday morning, Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that Tehran has always maintained close and constructive relations with its neighboring countries in the South Caucasus region, especially Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He emphasized that Iran values friendly relations based on good neighborliness and mutual interests, and naturally maintains contact with these countries on related developments, particularly those directly or indirectly affecting Iran.

He added that regarding Armenia, talks about concluding a peace agreement have been ongoing for some time and are not a new issue. In previous discussions, both sides were encouraged to expedite signing the peace accord, as it is believed this agreement could be a turning point in consolidating peace and stability in the Caucasus region.

The spokesperson added that high-level consultations between Iranian and Armenian officials will be held tomorrow to gain a clearer understanding of the developments and to share Iran’s considerations and concerns with the Armenian side.

MNA/