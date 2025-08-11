  1. World
Putin, Pashinyan speak by phone to discuss meeting in WH

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke by phone, the Kremlin said Monday, saying that Pashinyan had briefed Putin on his meeting with US President Donald Trump last week.

Trump received Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the White House on Friday where they signed a joint declaration confirming their readiness to move towards a final peace settlement to draw a line under more than three decades of on-off conflict.

According to Reuters, the Kremlin said Putin had noted the importance of such a step and had also briefed Pashinyan on his own meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian preparations ahead of a planned summit in Alaska on Friday between Putin and Trump.

Pashinyan also held a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during which the latter emphasized that the agreed communicative route in the White House should not serve foreigners' hegemonic goals.

