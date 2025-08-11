Putin, Pashinyan speak by phone to discuss meeting in WH

Trump received Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the White House on Friday where they signed a joint declaration confirming their readiness to move towards a final peace settlement to draw a line under more than three decades of on-off conflict.

According to Reuters, the Kremlin said Putin had noted the importance of such a step and had also briefed Pashinyan on his own meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian preparations ahead of a planned summit in Alaska on Friday between Putin and Trump.

Pashinyan also held a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during which the latter emphasized that the agreed communicative route in the White House should not serve foreigners' hegemonic goals.

