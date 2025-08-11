Iran joins club of producers of supercapacitors

Noor Ali Mohammadi, managing director of the Chemical Industries Research Group which is run by the Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research (ACECR) known as Jahad-e-Daneshgahi announced that researchers at the group had domestically designed and manufactured an electrochemical supercapacitor.

With this achievement, Iran became the fifth country in the world, after Canada, South Korea, China, and the United States, to achieve advanced technology for manufacturing this product.

A supercapacitor is an electrochemical energy storage device, which can be used to store and deliver charge by reversible adsorption and desorption of ions at the interface between the electrode material and electrolyte. Supercapacitors are also called ultracapacitors or electrochemical capacitors.

"Given the country's development plans in the field of manufacturing electric vehicles and advanced equipment, the domestic consumer market for this technology has a positive outlook," Mohammadi said.

He added that the ACECR is ready to start mass production of electrochemical supercapacitors inside the country after attracting private sector investors and government support.

The director said that about 100 experts are working with their research institute, adding that it is expected that by the end of the year, more than 20 other research projects will be put into operation.

