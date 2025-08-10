IAEA deputy chief to visit Tehran Monday: Iran FM

Araghchi made the remarks on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday afternoon, where he also told the journalists that, "Negotiations with the IAEA will be held tomorrow to determine a framework for cooperation. A Deputy Director General of [Rafael] Grossi will come to Tehran tomorrow, while there are no plans to visit any nuclear sites until we reach a framework, and [our] bilateral cooperation will not begin. This framework will also be based on a piece of legislation approved by the Iranian parliament."

He continued, "Our contacts with the Europeans are continuing. They have brought up the issue of the snapback mechanism, but our position is that snapback is not relevant. In our opinion, Europe is not considered a participant in the JCPOA. Of course, there are technical and legal discussions that my colleagues are in contact with the Europeans, but no time has been set for the next talks."

