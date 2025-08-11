Iran holds Coordination Headquarters meeting

The third meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for Foreign Economic Relations was held with the presence of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The meeting, which was held on Sunday, reviewed Iran's foreign economic relations and ways to effectively confront illegal sanctions, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Representatives of relevant ministries and organizations, while presenting reports on activities carried out in the field of economic and trade interactions and relations with foreign partners, explained their plans and proposals for strengthening economic and trade activities and exchanges in the coming months.

