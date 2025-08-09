EU commissioner warns of Israel plan to expand Gaza offensive

In a post on her X account on Saturday, Lahbib wrote, “The Israeli Security Cabinet’s decision to extend its military operation in #Gaza will further worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation and jeopardize the lives of the remaining hostages.”

She added, “An immediate ceasefire is essential, along with the unconditional release of all hostages and the large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid, in full compliance with international humanitarian law.”

“There is no alternative to a two-state solution,” she further noted.

The remarks came after Israel’s security cabinet on Friday approved a plan by Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of the regime, for the complete occupation of Gaza City.

Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and the UK also strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s plan in a joint statement.

Since October 2023, the Israeli regime has killed over 61,300 people in its genocidal war in Gaza, pushing the enclave to the brink of famine.

