“Zangezur Corridor" a 34-year-old US-Israeli Plan

The international conference “Zangezur Corridor: Geopolitical Threats against Iran and the Perspectives of Various Actors” was held on Tuesday, August 5, in the conference hall of Mehr News Agency, with the participation of Shoaib Bahman, head of the institute for contemporary world studies; Dariush Safarnejad, senior Caucasus expert; Ehsan Mohahedian, university professor and senior Caucasus affairs expert; Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati, CEO of Mehr Media Group; and Mohammad Reza Moradi, expert presenter and Director General of International and Foreign News at Mehr News Agency.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mohammad Reza Moradi gave a brief overview of developments related to Zangezur:

"Since the disputes between Azerbaijan and Armenia began, the connection with ‘Nakhchivan’ has become one of the main challenges between the two countries. Also, ‘Nagorno-Karabakh,’ an Armenian-populated area in Azerbaijani territory connected to Armenia through the Lachin Corridor, maintained this link for years. This was at the heart of the wars between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as Azerbaijan sought to take control of this region. After several wars, Azerbaijan gained control and, under a trilateral agreement, pledged to ensure a safe connection between the people of this region and Armenia. However, due to the blockade of Karabakh and the pressure exerted on the Armenians, they were forced to migrate, leaving the region depopulated. In this way, Azerbaijan violated the most important clause of the 2020 trilateral agreement.

Based on Article 9 of the trilateral agreement, Azerbaijan claimed that Armenia had committed to creating a corridor from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan. Since 2020, Azerbaijan has intensified its efforts, which have peaked in the past month. The ‘Zangezur Corridor’ is a security threat for the Islamic Republic of Iran, Armenia, and other actors in the region connected to the South Caucasus. For Iran, the most critical issue is that its land connection to Armenia will be cut off, and even its land access to European countries will be affected.”

Media: A Driver for Understanding and Shaping a Shared Future among Neighbors

In his opening remarks, Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati said, “Media dialogue on important regional issues is necessary. If we can create appropriate media discussions on shared issues in the region, we will certainly achieve significant national and international impact.

Most of us possess knowledge, expertise, and experience in our fields, and sharing these—especially on matters like the Zangezur Corridor—can be valuable. One of our overlooked aspects is the lack of opportunities for sharing our knowledge, discussing it, and responding to questions to reach a mutually agreed-upon solution.

The future of neighboring countries in a region cannot be shaped without one another. Media can drive understanding and shape a shared future among neighbors. Media dialogue can influence political futures and find its way into policymaking. As a country with a long historical presence in the region and for which the Zangezur Corridor is significant, Iran can take on the responsibility of sharing ideas and reaching a suitable conclusion.”

“Zangezur Corridor”: A 34-Year-Old U.S. Plan and the Formation of a New Regime in the South Caucasus

Dariush Safarnejad stated that the Zangezur Corridor is a 34-year-old American plan. The US has been nurturing this plan, called the ‘Goble Plan,’ for 34 years; ‘Zangezur’ is simply the modern name and updated version of that old plan. The Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia have resisted it from the outset, which is why it has not been implemented so far.

He added that NATO is the main supporter of the Zangezur Corridor, followed by the US, Europe, the Zionist regime, Turkey, and Takfiri groups. Turkey plays a prominent role because NATO’s Southeastern Command is based there. This explains Turkey’s strong presence in the Caucasus, Central Asia, Afghanistan, and the Balkans—it is acting as NATO’s proxy.

The most important aspect of Zangezur is linked to two meetings held in the past three months: the first in Turkey and the second in Abu Dhabi, UAE, both without Russia—the peace mediator in the 2020 Karabakh agreement. The agreements reached in these meetings have an 8–9-month timeline. A consortium is to be formed with American, European, Israeli, Turkish, Azerbaijani, and Armenian companies. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has agreed to grant de facto sovereignty over the Zangezur Corridor—about 40 kilometers long and 5–6 kilometers wide—for 100 years, according to him.

If they were merely after a road, it would only require 50–70 meters, or 100 meters with a railway. The allocation of a 6-kilometer-wide land and air corridor shows this is more than an economic project—it’s a strategic plan. During the 12-day war waged by the Zionist regime against Iran, the airspace of this corridor was used by Israeli F-35 and F-16 aircraft to bomb areas in Tehran, Karaj, and the north.

According to him, under the Abu Dhabi agreement, the consortium will be formed for two months to finalize the route’s boundaries. It is still unclear whether it will be more or less than 42 km—the consortium will confirm. After two months, Azerbaijan and Armenia will send letters to the UN Security Council and the EU to declare the OSCE Minsk Group’s three-decade peace mediation in Karabakh as concluded. Armenia’s constitution will be amended to remove clauses related to Karabakh, and its political system will shift from parliamentary to presidential.

"On April 24, 2026, in Istanbul, Turkey, in the presence of Trump, Macron, Erdogan, Pashinyan, and Aliyev, a comprehensive peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be signed. The following month, a constitutional referendum and elections will be held in Armenia. Shortly afterward, both Azerbaijan and Armenia will join NATO, as their membership obstacles will have been removed. Corridor security will be handled by the consortium and entrusted to NATO. Of course, having a plan doesn’t guarantee its execution—its realization depends on the actions of Iran and Russia.”

Safarnejad added that in these two meetings, Pashinyan told Aliyev not to use the term ‘Zangezur’ but instead to say ‘Armenia’s transit routes to Europe,’ because Iranians are sensitive to the name Zangezur. Armenians call it the Syunik Passage.

"This corridor involves NATO, the US, Europe, the Zionist regime, Takfiri movements, and Pan-Turkism. The economy is just an excuse—Zangezur has deeper layers. Has the economy been hindered so far? No. For over 30 years, Iran has freely allowed Azerbaijan-Armenia connectivity. The Aras Corridor is also under construction, which will shorten the route. After 34 years, the US is trying to implement its plan using its pawns—Pashinyan and Aliyev.” "

Iran’s Geography Would Be Suffocated by the Zangezur Corridor

Shoaib Bahman said, “Major projects are forming around Iran, with the Zangezur Corridor being part of them. For years, there has been talk of the Lajevard Corridor in eastern Iran, connecting Pakistan and Afghanistan to Turkmenistan, and possibly to Baku via the Caspian Sea. For linking Afghanistan and Pakistan to Turkey and Europe, Iran is the cheapest and fastest route, yet they are willing to bypass Iran through a combination of rail, sea, and road transport, just to exclude it."

Another project, the ‘IMEC’ Corridor, south of Iran, starts from India, goes to the southern Persian Gulf states, and extends to the occupied territories, the Mediterranean, and Europe—effectively bypassing the Persian Gulf as a unique geopolitical zone. Also, the ‘Development Road’ Corridor west of Iran, through the Persian Gulf and Iraq to Turkey, runs parallel to the North-South Corridor that Iran and Russia have pursued for years—again, excluding Iran, he added.

"Zangezur in the northwest serves the same purpose: removing Iran from transit routes. This isn’t just about transit—it’s about numerous geopolitical and security issues. The four corridors I mentioned, in the north, west, east, and south, would leave Iran suffocated and invisible geographically, bypassed by all major international trade and transit routes. While Iran would still exist on the map, it would be absent from all major trade arteries.”

“If a country is excluded from the global economy, it becomes highly vulnerable—easily sanctioned or targeted. Zangezur is part of a larger puzzle around Iran, and without seeing this bigger picture, we cannot fully understand it. The ‘David Corridor’ was also highlighted during the Zionist regime’s 12-day war against Iran. This corridor targets the heart of the Resistance Axis, connecting Suwayda in southern Syria to eastern Euphrates, Syrian Kurdish-populated areas, and Iraqi Kurdistan, reaching Iran’s border. From there, it would link with Zangezur."

"During the regime’s airstrikes on Iran, they used this envisioned route—entering from the David Corridor, targeting western and central Iran, reaching the Iran-Turkey border, and then using the Zangezur Corridor’s airspace to fly over the Caspian Sea and strike Tehran. Such plans aim to impose geopolitical suffocation on Iran, so we must not view Zangezur purely in economic terms.”

Is Zangezur an Economic Corridor?

Ehsan Mohahedian said, “Today, the Caucasus has become so important that the US has shifted its focus from Arab countries to Azerbaijan. Baku has become a gravity center from which peace agreements will be imposed on other regions, including Central Asia, and spill over into West Asia.

Azerbaijan tries to present Zangezur as an economic corridor, but in reality, it targets the security and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. If you want a route, you’ve been traveling through Georgia for years—why insist on passing right next to Iran’s border in a completely rugged area? From Baku’s side, I don’t see regional cooperation; I see mercenary cooperation for Israel.”

