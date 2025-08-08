Protesters in Lebanon denounce disarmament plan

On Thursday evening, supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement demonstrated in various locations, including Beirut, south Lebanon, and the eastern Bekaa region, demanding that the government overturn the decision that undermines national defense against Israeli aggression, Press TV reported.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced overnight that his security cabinet had approved of a plan to seize the largest city in the enclave where hundreds of thousands live.

Despite significant opposition from within Israel, Netanyahu has insisted this is the only way to end the war.

In a statement released on Friday morning, the UK prime minister said this was the “wrong” choice, adding: “We urge it to reconsider immediately.

“This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed.”

The PM said the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is “worsening” by the day, while the hostages taken by Hamas “are being held in appalling and inhuman conditions.”

He called once more for an increase in humanitarian aid, and a negotiated two-state solution – without Hamas.

Starmer said: “Together with our allies, we are working on a long-term plan to secure peace in the region as part of a two-state solution, and ultimately achieve a brighter future for Palestinians and Israelis.

