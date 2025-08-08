Velayati, ex-Iraqi PM warn against plots to disarm resistance

During the phone call, the two sides emphasized the need to support the Resistance Front.

Ali AKbar Velayati appreciated the leading role played by former Iraqi premier in throwing his weight behind the Resistance Front.

He referred to the recent provocations orchestrated by the United States and Zionist regime to weaken the Resistance Front, emphasizing that Iran and Iraq will stand against the US and the Zionist regime’s plots and will not allow their sinister goals to be materialized

Former Iraqi prime minister, for his part, warned about the sensitive situation in the region, noting that the enemies (US and Israel) intend to disarm the Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement and undoubtedly, these enemies will also disarm Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, and other resistance groups in the next step.

Nouri al-Maliki stated that Iraq, under any circumstances, will not allow such sinister plans to be materialized, stressing that the Resistance Front in Iraq will stand against the sinister plots orchestrated by the United States and Israeli regime.

During the phone call, the two sides emphasized that the disarmament of Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement and Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) is part of the American-Zionist sinister plan to weaken the Resistance Front, so that nations of the region should not allow this dangerous project to be implemented.

MA/6554109