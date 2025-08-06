Hezbollah refuses timetable for disarmament

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said today that his party will not accept any timetable for the transfer of its weapons as long as "Israeli aggression" against Lebanon continues. This is while the Council of Ministers is discussing the issue of the monopoly of weapons by states.

Delivering the comments in a video message to the memorial ceremony, organized by the party for the Iranian leader, Qassem continued saying that "any plan suggested for implementation under the shadow of the Israeli aggression is unacceptable to us."

He also called upon the state to "draw plans to confront pressure and threats and provide protection," rather than "strip its resistance of its capabilities and power."

He also emphasized Hezbollah had not signed any new agreement, referring to terms of the ceasefire agreement made by the Lebanese and Israeli sides in US-mediated discussions last November, amidst one year of confrontation between Hezbollah and Israel.

He warned that "if Israel launches another war against Lebanon, missiles will rain over it," as he described.

RHM/