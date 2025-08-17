US forces will withdraw from their bases in Iraq: report

According to a report by Al Jazeera network Arabic language, citing an Iraqi government source the international coalition forces led by the United States will withdraw from their based in Iraq.

According to the report, they will lave Ain al-Assad base, Baghdad airport and the Joint Operations Command.

The coalition forces will move to Erbil, the capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region in the north.

The withdrawal of coalition forces (US) next September will be in line with the implementation of the agreement between Baghdad and Washington.

MNA