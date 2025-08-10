Gen. Javani warns of consequences of US corridor for Caucasus

In a statement titled “Aliyev and Pashinyan on Zelensky’s Road to Misery,” published by local Iranian media on Sunday, IRGC deputy commander for political affairs Brigadier General Yadollah Javani said that "If Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister [Nikol] Pashinyan had given attention to to the consequences of their decision to drag the US, the United Kingdom, and NATO into the Caucasus region, they would never have been deceived by the gambler [Donald] Trump."

He wrote that "The top officials of these two countries, without considering the realities of the Caucasus and the interests of other countries in the region, and while they were influenced by the promises of the United States, the Zionist regime, and several European countries, clumsily took an adventurous and costly action regarding their countries."

Javani compared their actions to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to invite NATO into Russia’s traditional security zone, which precipitated Russia’s military operation, saying that “The strategic mistake by Zelensky has so far inflicted heavy and irreversible costs to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The senior IRGC general further said that "The mistake made by these two leaders is much bigger than the mistake made by the Ukrainian president. With his strategic mistake, Zelensky provoked only the Russians and turned them against him. But what the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia did in the White House... turned several important countries in the region against themselves."

MNA