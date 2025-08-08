  1. World
Two Yemeni drones infiltrate occupied territories airspace

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – The Israeli regime claimed to have intercepted two Yemeni drones that had infiliterated the occupied Palestinian territories airspace in the early hours of Friday.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli army reported on Friday that it had intercepted two Yemeni drones that had infilitrated deep into the airspace of occupied territories in early hours of Friday morning.

The Zionist Israeli regime regularly tries to censor the successful operations by the Yemenis and every time it claims to have intercepted a drone or missile, while the indpendent media say something else.

The operations of the Yemeni army and armed forces against the Zionist regime are a response to the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and also in response to the Zionist aggression against the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

