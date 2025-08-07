Yemen sanctions 64 companies over Red Sea blockade violations

The sanctions come in response to violations of a Yemeni Armed Forces' decision to block the transit of ships linked to "Israel" or traveling to occupied Palestinian ports, Al Mayadeen reported.

In a statement carried by Yemeni news agency Saba, the center confirmed Yemen had "imposed sanctions on 64 companies that violated the naval blockade imposed on the Israeli enemy."

The statement added that since the blockade began, the center contacted the ship-owning companies to inform them of the restrictions. Despite receiving prior warnings, these vessels proceeded to enter ports in occupied Palestine, prompting the imposition of sanctions.

The Center held the responsible companies "fully accountable for the consequences resulting from these sanctions," affirming that "sanctions will continue to be imposed on companies that violated the naval blockade, regardless of their nationalities."

MNA