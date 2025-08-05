  1. World
Yemen launches fresh missile attack on Israel (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – Israeli media announced that the Yemeni army has once again targeted the occupied territories with a missile attack.

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli media confirmed a missile attack from Yemen on the occupied territories and claimed that a ballistic missile was detected from Yemen.

According to the reports, following this missile attack, sirens went off in eastern Ashdod.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

