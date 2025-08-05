Yemen hits Israeli airport with Palestine-2 missile

Yemen’s Armed Forces have released details of their latest military operation against the Israeli regime.

According to Al-Masirah, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Yahya Saree announced that the missile unit carried out a strike on the Lod Airport (Ben Gurion Airport) in occupied Yafa using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

He said the operation was successful, causing millions of Zionists to flee to shelters and forcing a halt in flight activity at the airport.

Saree added that the operation was conducted in support of the oppressed people of Palestine, in protest against the blockade of Gaza, and in retaliation for Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

