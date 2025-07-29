Iran acquires five giant Boeing planes despite sanctions

In a bold move defying international sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has quietly acquired five second-hand Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, formerly operated by Singapore Airlines and NokScoot. The aircraft, stored in Australia and Cambodia, were transferred through a complex arrangement involving a shell company registered in Madagascar. Now carrying the Madagascar registration prefix “5R,” these widebody jets are the first of their kind to join Iran’s civil fleet—and they’re already reshaping the future of Iranian aviation and tourism.

The new additions are widely believed to be destined for Mahan Air, Iran’s largest private carrier, which has long operated under U.S. sanctions. Despite restrictions, Mahan has continued flights across the Middle East, Asia, and parts of Europe. With the addition of long-haul Boeing 777s, the airline is expected to boost international connectivity and compete more effectively in regional markets.

The fleet expansion comes at a critical time for Iran, as the country pursues a tourism-driven strategy to attract foreign visitors and reintegrate into global travel circuits. The larger aircraft will enable the airline to serve a wider range of long-haul destinations, particularly from key markets such as Central Asia, Europe, and the Gulf.

MNA