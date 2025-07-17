Iran rejects US’ accusations concerning insecurity in Red Sea

In a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on July 16, Saeed Iravani hit back at the US for deflecting attention from its own destabilizing actions, including its military involvement in Yemen and support for Israel's aggression in Yemen and the entire region.

What follows is the full text of his letter:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellency,

I categorically reject the baseless allegations once again made against the Islamic Republic of Iran by the representative of the United States during the Security Council meetings held on 9 July 2025 (9954th meeting) and 15 July 2025 (9958th meeting), under the agenda items "The Situation in the Middle East" and "Maintenance of International Peace and Security," respectively.

The claim that Iran violates Security Council resolution 2216 (2015) is entirely unfounded, unsubstantiated, and devoid of credible evidence. Iran remains fully committed to its international obligations and relevant Security Council resolutions and continues to support a peaceful, inclusive, and Yemeni-led political process.

It is deeply regrettable that the United States abuses the Security Council platform to deflect attention from its own destabilizing actions, including its military involvement in Yemen and support for Israel's aggression in Yemen and the entire region.

For nearly a decade, the people of Yemen have suffered the consequences of a devastating war and unlawful blockade imposed by a coalition backed by the United States, resulting in one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. These violations of international humanitarian law continue with impunity.

The Security Council must not allow the United States' propaganda to obscure the ongoing Israeli atrocious crimes in Gaza and the region and the root cause of the current situation in the Red Sea. Lasting peace in the region requires addressing the root causes of instability, chief among them, Israel's illegal occupation, aggression, and systematic violations of international law and Security Council resolutions.

I would be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document for the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

