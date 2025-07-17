Yemen hit 3 sensitive Israeli targets with ballistic missile

The servicemen announced conducting the operations in a statement on Wednesday, identifying the targets as Ben Gurion, the Israeli regime’s most critical airport, an Israeli military site in the Negev Desert, and the regime’s only Red Sea port in occupied Eilat.

Delivering the statement, spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the first operation struck the airport with a ballistic missile of the Zulfiqar type.

The strike resulted in a precise hit, forcing “millions” of the regime’s illegal settlers to seek shelter, he added.

Subsequent operations struck the airport, the military facility, and the seaport, using four armed drones, the official noted.

“Yemen will not hesitate to expand its military operations in rejection of the genocide committed against our brothers in Gaza.”

Saree was referring to the regime’s October 2023-present genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has been followed by numerous solidarity strikes by the Yemeni Armed Forces.

The remarks came after the regime announced impending shutdown of the port in Eilat, as a mounting debt crisis -- driven by a naval blockade imposed by the forces as part of the solidarity campaign -- grinds the strategic outpost to a halt.

Officials admitted that the sustained blockade had effectively crippled activity at the port, once a critical artery for the regime’s maritime trade.

Concluding his statement, Saree reiterated the Armed Forces’ warning to all companies dealing with ports along the occupied Palestinian territories’ coastline that “their ships will be targeted in any area within reach, regardless of the ships’ destination.”

