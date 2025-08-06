Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister meets with Araghchi

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Norway met with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tehran.

Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Kravik, who traveled to Tehran to consult with Iranian officials, met with Foreign Minister Araghchi on Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the Iran-Norway bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments, especially the Israeli and American invasion of Iran and its destructive consequences for the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.

