Pakistan seeks lasting partnership with Iran for region peace

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Saturday night that Islamabad seeks a lasting partnership with Iran to ensure regional peace and stability. Speaking to reporters after meeting Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh in Islamabad, Asif said, “We are two countries that will remain brothers forever. This meeting has further strengthened Iran-Pakistan relations and taken them to a new and higher level.”

He added that Pakistan looks forward to enhancing military cooperation with Iran, as well as expanding trade and economic exchanges. “Iran-Pakistan relations are very stable, and we aim for a lasting partnership with the Islamic Republic to stabilize peace in the region,” he stated.

Asif stressed the need for continued cooperation between the two countries to bring other neighbors and regional states into the process of achieving regional peace. “Stability in the region is essential for the development and prosperity of the Iranian and Pakistani nations and other inhabitants of the region,” he said.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Ministry of Defense said both countries reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace and defense cooperation. During the meeting, the two sides discussed shared concerns, including regional security, counterterrorism efforts, and ways to expand defense cooperation.

The Pakistani minister thanked Iran for its continued cooperation and stressed the importance of defense diplomacy in addressing shared security challenges.

Iran’s defense minister thanked the Pakistani government for its warm welcome to the presidential delegation and reiterated Iran’s willingness to build stronger defense relations based on mutual respect, shared values, and trust.

Brigadier General Nasirzadeh also held a separate meeting with Pakistan’s Minister for Defence Production, Raza Hayat Hiraj.

