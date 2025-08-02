  1. Politics
Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss regional issues, ties in Islamabad

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan at the Pakistani Foreign Ministry compound in Islamabad on Saturday.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, met today with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in Islamabad, a statement from the Pakistani foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Araghchi is part of the delegation accompanying the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, for his state visit to Pakistan on 2–3 August 2025.

During the meeting, the two sides held preliminary discussions on key substantive issues to be addressed at the leadership level. These included regional developments, bilateral trade and connectivity, energy cooperation, and the need to strengthen mechanisms for regular consultation and coordination.

The two top diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the longstanding and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran. They also emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue, enhanced cooperation on economic and security matters, and greater people-to-people exchanges.

