Iran president's visit to Pakistan to help cement mutual ties

In a post on his X account on Saturday, the Pakistani prime minister wrote, “Honored to welcome my brother, H.E. Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran on his official visit to Pakistan.”

“We look forward to our substantive engagements during this important visit that will pave the way forward for stronger Pakistan-Iran ties,” he added.

After receiving the visiting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday, Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province Maryam Nawaz Sharif wrote on her X account that Pakistan and Iran are one soul in two bodies.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in the historic city of Lahore, the capital of Punjab province on Saturday at the head of a high-ranking delegation on the first leg of his official visit to Pakistan.

Upon his arrival, President Pezeshkian was received by Chief Minister of Punjab province Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Consul General of Iran in Lahore.

MA/6549254