Iranian Embassy in Denmark responds to West's baseless claims

The statement said that the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly denies the baseless and politically motivated accusations made against dissidents, journalists, or officials about interference in overseas activities.

It said that these allegations are completely false, lack any credible evidence, and appear to be part of a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed the “baseless” accusations that 14 Western countries have leveled against the Islamic Republic in a joint statement.

A group of 14 countries, including the US and France, issued a joint statement on July 31, condemning what they called Iran's state-sponsored threats and activities in Europe and North America.

In response, Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei condemned the repeated “baseless and ridiculous allegations” against Iran as a brazen attempt to pin the blame on others and distract the attention of public opinion from the most important topic of the day, namely the Israeli genocidal crimes in Palestine.

Dismissing the security-related accusations against Iran, the spokesman said, “The US, France, and the other countries that have signed the anti-Iranian statement must themselves be held accountable for the measures in violation of international law in support of terrorism as the sponsors and hosts of the terrorist and violent elements and groups.”

The senior Iranian diplomat also pointed to the recent Israeli and American act of aggression against Iran and the relentless genocide in Gaza against a backdrop of active support or approving silence by the signatories of the anti-Iranian statement, denouncing the accusations against Iran as blatant falsification and an escape forward that have been leveled as part of the sinister campaign of Iranophobia with the purpose of exerting pressure on the great Iranian nation.

The spokesman finally decried the anti-Iranian move by the Western countries as a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, saying the signatories to the statement must be held accountable for their indecent and irresponsible behavior.

The joint statement against Iran was signed by the governments of the US, the UK, Albania, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden.

