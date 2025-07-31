Iran denounces US sanctions against energy, oil sectors

In a statement on Thursday, Esmaeil Baghaei issued a strong rebuke after the US imposed new sanctions targeting individuals, organizations, and vessels connected to Iran’s energy and oil sectors.

Earlier, the US State Department announced sanctioning more than 115 of such individuals, institutions, and ships, Press TV reported.

Baghaei considered the move a clear reflection of “the hostility of US policymakers towards the Iranian people.”

According to the official, the true aim behind the sanctions is to cripple Iran’s development, sow internal discord, and erode the rights and livelihoods of ordinary citizens.

Such is the case when it comes to all of Washington’s adversarial measures against the Iranian people over the past seven decades, he noted.

Baghaei pointed to the US’s throwing unprecedented support behind the Israeli regime’s unprovoked war of aggression against the Iranian territory last month.

“The Iranian people, fully aware of the malicious intent of the aggressive sanctioning party…, will stand firm with all their might to safeguard their dignity and interests,” he declared.

The spokesman criticized Washington’s chronic “addiction” to unilateralism, and its wielding unlawful pressure tactics in pursuit of such illegitimate goals.

In doing so, he said, the US has repeatedly violated the international law, human rights, and freedom of sovereign trade.

Such actions, the official added, had to be met with international accountability.

Baghaei finally underlined the nation’s “unshakeable resolve” to “pursue its lofty goals to protect national sovereignty and build the homeland” in the face of Washington’s provocations.

MNA