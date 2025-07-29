Serge Aurier played 4 seasons for Tottenham Hotspur FC (109 Matches Played) and 3 seasons for Paris Saint-Germain FC (78 Matches Played).

The French website MONDE MUSLIM has shed light on the impact of Islam on Iran's Persepolis FC new purchase.

Aurier, the captain of the Ivory Coast national team, was previously a Christian but, after research, finally decided to convert to Islam.

He reportedly embraced Islam after the African Cup of Nations (CAN) 2015. A post on Instagram by mondemuslim1 quotes Aurier saying, "I embraced the Muslim religion after CAN 2015 because it is a religion that one must know without being influenced by anyone. You have to make your own opinion, you have to go look for it...".

The Ivorian footballer converted to Islam shortly after Ivory Coast won the African Cup of Nations. He described it as a turning point in his life, leading to greater happiness and a more meaningful existence. He emphasized the importance of understanding the religion before converting, rather than following someone blindly.

The new Persepolis defender says about the impact of Islam on his life, "Since I became a Muslim, I have become calmer and more thoughtful. This is truly the most beautiful thing that has happened in my life."

The new purchase joined Persepolis team a few days ago in Turkey. The 32-year-old joined Persepolis’ training camp in Erzurum, Turkey, to finalize his contract with the team on Sunday.

Aurier began his professional career in 2009 with Lens II and has since played for clubs including Toulouse, Tottenham Hotspur, Villarreal, Nottingham Forest, and most recently, Turkish giants Galatasaray.

MNA