Jul 29, 2025, 9:39 AM

London stabbings leave 2 dead, 2 hospitalized

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – A stabbing attack at a London business on Monday (July 28, 2025) killed two people and sent two more to the hospital, including the suspect who was in grave condition, police said.

A 58-year-old man was killed at the scene in the Southwark section of central London, the Metropolitan police said. A 27-year-old man died from his injuries at the hospital.

The attack was not believed to be terror related, Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident but was in life-threatening condition, police said. Another man was hospitalised but expected to survive.

Police did not reveal any details about the business where the crime occurred or a possible motive. None of the victims or the suspect was named.

