Iran ready to restart technical conversations: Grossi

The agency has said it must be allowed to resume inspections after last month’s Israeli and US airstrikes that aimed to destroy Iran's nuclear program, Reuters reports.

Grossi claimed in Singapore that Iran should "ensure transparency" at its nuclear facilities and related activities.

He told reporters alongside a public lecture that the IAEA had proposed that Iran start discussions on "the modalities as to how to restart or begin (inspections) again".

"So this is what we are planning to do, perhaps starting on technical details and, later on, moving on to high level consultations," Grossi said, adding that technical teams sent to Iran for talks will not include inspectors yet.

On Wednesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran had agreed to allow a technical team from the IAEA to visit in the coming weeks, but not to go to the nuclear sites.

