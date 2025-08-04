No intl. body will be given access to Iran nuclear sites: MP

Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi denied media speculations about the resumption of inspection of Iran’s nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He stated that an IAEA delegation, that is scheduled to visit Iran next week, will merely have permission to hold expert and technical talks with Iranian officials.

According to a piece of legislation approved by the Iranian parliament, under no circumstances will Iran allow physical access to its nuclear facilities, he emphasized.

Azizi noted that Iran’s interaction with foreign organizations will be limited to technical cooperation with the purpose of exchanging expert views and resolving ambiguities.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced plans for a visit to Iran by a technical delegation of the IAEA, saying the UN nuclear agency’s representatives are expected to travel to Tehran within the next 10 days.

MA