South Pars gas production increases 5m cubic meters this year

Project Director of Infill Drilling at South Pars Gas Field Shobeir Nabavi says that with the completion of drilling and the operation of three wells in the current year (starting March 21, 2025), five million cubic meters have been added to the gas production of this shared field.

Nabavi said on Tuesday that the progress of the infill drilling project at South Pars Gas Field continues to enhance gas production.

He noted that three wells from this project have been fully operational, resulting in an overall increase of five million cubic meters per day in gas production from the South Pars field.

Given the progress in drilling other wells in this project, more wells are expected to come online in the coming months, he added.

The infill drilling project at South Pars Gas Field involves drilling 35 new wells across 17 existing gas platforms, and upon completion and full operation of this project, gas production at South Pars will increase by 36 million cubic meters per day.

