1 killed, 2 injured in Copenhagen shooting

A 32-year-old man was shot dead in the city's northwestern neighborhood of Tingbjerg, while two other men, aged 21 and 22, were injured in the incident but are expected to survive. As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made, the Copenhagen police told the Danish broadcaster DR, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the police, the shooting occurred around 19:00 local time (1700 GMT) in the area known as Ruten in Tingbjerg. The police received several reports of gunfire and quickly responded to the scene. The two injured arrived at the hospital on their own for treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are actively searching for the suspect, who was reportedly seen fleeing the scene. It remains unclear how the suspect left the area and whether a vehicle was used.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown. Despite the suspect being at large, the police assured the public that there is no indication of ongoing danger to local residents.

