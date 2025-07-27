Foreign Ministry Spox. condemns terrorist act in Zahedan

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has condemned a terrorist act in Zahedan, southeastern Iran, on Saturday.

The terrorist attack on the Judiciary building in Zahedan resulted in death and injury of a number of innocent compatriots, including a mother and an infant.

While expressing condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in this terrorist crime, Baqaei emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's determination to identify the perpetrators and those who ordered this crime and to try and punish them.

