Basij base commander assassinated in Zahedan: IRGC statement

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Operational Base Quds which is the IRGC's regional headquarters in the southeast of Iran said in a statement on Monday that Javad Karimkoshteh, a "strong" and "revolutionary" Basij commander, was martyred while carrying out a mission to defend the worshippers at the Imam Hadi Mosque in the Shirabad District in Zahedan.

The statement said that Karimkoshteh was guarding at the entrance of the mosque to ensure the safety of worshippers when he was cowardly assassinated by terrorists on Sunday.

The statement further read that the investigations were being conducted on the incident to bring the perpetrators to justice.

A funeral procession will be held for the Martyr in Zahedan on Wednesday, the statement continued to conclude.

MNA/6544218