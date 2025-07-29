Israeli army kills 113 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

At least 60,034 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

A ministry statement said that 113 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 637 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 145,870 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry also noted that 22 Palestinians were killed and over 199 injured while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 1,179, with over 7,957 others wounded, since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 8,867 people and injured 33,829 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

On Monday, Israeli rights groups B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused Israel of committing a genocide in Gaza, citing the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the deliberate dismantling of the territory’s healthcare system.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

