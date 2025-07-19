  1. Sports
Iran finish second in 2025 Asian U-16 Volleyball C'ship

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Iran lost to Pakistan 3-2 (25-22, 25-21, 28-30, 21-25, 15-10) in the 2025 Asian Men's U-16 Volleyball Championship final on Saturday.

The young Persians had previously lost to Pakistan 3-1 on Thursday.

The Championship was the second edition of the Asian Men's U-16 Volleyball Championship, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA). The tournament was held in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand from July 12 to 19.

It also served as a qualification tournament for the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U-17 World Championship.

Iran, Pakistan, Japan, and India qualified for the world championship as the top four teams.

