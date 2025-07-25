Massive explosion occurs in Russia's Saratov (+VIDEO)

The footage published on social networks shows that an entire section of one of the entrances was destroyed.

Rescuers and firefighters immediately arrived at the scene. The regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed the incident, specifying that there was a "bang".

Meanwhile, the extent of the damage indicates the significant force of the explosion.

Information about possible victims and injured is being clarified. However, there are reports that there are fatalities as a result of the incident.

