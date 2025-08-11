Explosion hits US steel coking plant in Pennsylvania

There are no confirmed fatalities at the Clairton Coke Works, said Abigail Gardner, director of communications for Allegheny County.

The Allegheny County Emergency Services said a fire at the plant started around 10:51 a.m. and that it has transported five people. The agency did not provide any more details on those people transported and would only say it was an “active scene.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said his administration is in touch with local officials in Clairton, CNN reported.

“The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities, ” Shapiro wrote on X. “Please join Lori and me in praying for the Clairton community.”

The Clairton Coke Works, a massive industrial facility along the Monongahela River south of Pittsburgh, is considered the largest coking operation in North America.

A coking plant processes raw coal into coke, a critical component in steelmaking.

MA/PR