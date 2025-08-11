  1. World
  2. North America
Aug 11, 2025, 8:21 PM

Explosion hits US steel coking plant in Pennsylvania

Explosion hits US steel coking plant in Pennsylvania

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – An explosion Monday at a US Steel coking plant near Pittsburgh has left people trapped under the rubble, with emergency workers on site trying to rescue them, an official said.

There are no confirmed fatalities at the Clairton Coke Works, said Abigail Gardner, director of communications for Allegheny County.

The Allegheny County Emergency Services said a fire at the plant started around 10:51 a.m. and that it has transported five people. The agency did not provide any more details on those people transported and would only say it was an “active scene.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said his administration is in touch with local officials in Clairton, CNN reported.

“The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities, ” Shapiro wrote on X. “Please join Lori and me in praying for the Clairton community.”

The Clairton Coke Works, a massive industrial facility along the Monongahela River south of Pittsburgh, is considered the largest coking operation in North America.

A coking plant processes raw coal into coke, a critical component in steelmaking.

MA/PR

News ID 235298

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News