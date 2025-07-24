Iran warns of environmental consequences of Israel aggression

The letter was addressed to the United Nations, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and a number of key multilateral environmental institutions.It expressed grave concern over the targeting of areas near ecologically sensitive zones, energy facilities, oil reserves, and industrial infrastructure. She warned that such attacks could result in chemical leaks, air and water pollution, irreversible ecosystem destruction, and public health crises.Ansari called for a swift international response to the illegal act with far-reaching ecological consequences, and urged global institutions to officially condemn the targeting of environmentally sensitive areas.

The Israeli regime unleashed its war against Iran last month, with American backing, assassinating several top-ranking military commanders and scientists, as well as martyring hundreds of civilians, including women and children.More than 1,000 people were martyred and over 5,600 injured in the Israeli regime’s attacks.

“The global environmental community must speak with one voice”, Ansari wrote, adding, “Preventing environmental harm during warfare is a shared international obligation.”The official further reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to international law and noted that the nation has a sovereign right to defend its people, territory and environment.

MNA/