Iran missiles bypassed world's most advanced defense systems

In a ceremony in Qom, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi stated that despite the loss of key commanders on the first night of the war, Iran’s Aerospace Force bypassed Western missile defense systems and struck deep inside occupied territories.

"Despite the martyrdom of the first layer of command on the first night of the operation, the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps succeeded in passing through the world's most advanced defense systems with the wisdom of the Leader and rapid reconstruction," he said.

He added that hundreds of fighter jets, advanced radars, and air defense systems made by the United States, Germany, Britain, and France were deployed along the 1,200-kilometer route to the occupied territories to counter Iranian missile and drone attacks. However, Iranian missiles bypassed these defense systems and hit targets from the north to the south of the occupied territories.

According to Shekarchi, the Zionist regime, with the full support of the United States and the use of advanced Western weapons, including Germany, England, and France, intended to target Iran's infrastructure within a week by assassinating senior military commanders and paving the way for the fragmentation of the country.

"On the seventh day of the battle, the Zionist regime, under pressure from field defeats, called on the United States to enter the war directly, but despite using all its military capabilities, it failed to achieve its goals," he underlined, adding that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said, this battle ended with the victory of the Resistance front and the complete retreat of the enemy. On the ninth day of the war, the Zionist regime was practically unable to continue the war and, despite the entry of all its military and intelligence capabilities into the field, it was unable to withstand the crushing responses of the Iranian forces.

"Enemy defense systems were unable to intercept advanced Iranian missiles, and this changed the military balance in Iran's favor," he highlighted.

He stressed that the Israeli military, which had never been forced to take shelter in the past 70 years, fled to shelters in this war, and the occupied territories from north to south came under heavy fire from Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shekarchi noted that media affiliated with the global arrogance are trying to censor the realities on the ground.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/6540545