Two border guards martyred in west of Iran

According to Brigadier General Faraj Rostami, the commander of the Border Command in the Western Province of Kordestan, the border guards were martyred during a confrontation between Iranian border forces who were patrolling in a border area in Baneh County and members of an adversary group.

The general said that the members of the adversary group were trying to infiltrate into the country but came under heavy fire on the part of the Iranian border guards.

The commander asserted the armed group had to flee the scene after suffering heavy casualties.

General Rostami added that "In the clashes, two of ardent border guards by the names of Lieutenant Colonel Sajjad Adib and Lieutenant Colonel Ali Badaq, were martyred after they were shot and succumbed to their severe injuries.

MNA/6539263