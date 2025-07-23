Protesters block Israeli cruise ship at Greek Port over Gaza

The cruise ship owned by Israeli company Mano Maritime, carrying around 1,600 tourists, was denied docking at the Greek island of Syros on Tuesday after hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrators prevented passengers from disembarking.

The “Crown Iris” was forced to change course and head to Cyprus after over 300 protesters, waving Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Israeli slogans, blocked access to the port, Anadolu agency reported.

Banners reading “Stop the Genocide” were held up by demonstrators, who had organized the protest in advance through social media, calling for solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli bombardment.

“It is unacceptable that tourists from Israel continue to be welcomed here while Palestinians are suffering in the Strip,” the protesters stated.

“As residents of Syros but more so as human beings, we are taking action that we hope will contribute to stopping this destruction from the genocidal war that is taking place in our neighborhood,” the organizers declared.

Passengers who initially attempted to disembark were ordered back on board due to security concerns.

Mano Maritime acknowledged the disruption, stating the ship faced a peaceful protest that ultimately blocked all access.

MNA